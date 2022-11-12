Rep.-Elect Lawler to Newsmax: Maloney Should Look at His Own Failures

Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, the Republican first-time candidate who defeated New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney last week, said Saturday that the outgoing lawmaker should look at his own failures rather than placing blame for his loss.

"He's failing to recognize that he was part of the problem," Lawler said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "Their message did not resonate in the suburbs. They wanted to talk about Donald Trump and they wanted to talk about abortion, and they want to talk about guns, but they did not address the issues that were impacting people on a day-to-day basis, which were inflation and crime."

And, Lawler added, "by the time they got around to talking about it, it was too late."

Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had harsh words for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and others in an interview with The New York Times two days after his loss.

But Lawler said Saturday that rather than staying in New York to campaign, Maloney was "gallivanting across the globe, going to Paris and London and Geneva to raise money for [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi."

"I was talking to the voters in the district and addressing their concerns. And I think, ultimately, we prevailed in the suburbs of New York in large part because of the one-party rule that has been going on in New York for a long time," said Lawler. "Coupled together with what was going on in Washington, voters wanted change, and they delivered it."

Lawler Saturday also attributed his win, in part, to having a "fair set of maps" after courts ruled that Democrat maps were "gerrymandered and unconstitutional."

"Secondly, Democrats control everything in Washington, Albany and New York City for the first time in our nation's history. And I think voters were upset with what was going on with respect to the cost of living and crime, and they wanted to restore some balance and common sense," said Lawler.

Further, Maloney represents the 18th Congressional District now, but he chose to run in the 17th, which includes only about 25% of his current district, leaving 75% of the district "new to him."

