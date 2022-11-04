×
Tags: new york | gop | house | midterms | maloney | district

GOP's Mike Lawler to Newsmax: NY Voters Tired of One-Party Rule

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

Friday, 04 November 2022 08:18 PM EDT

It's been 42 years since the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) lost a House race on Election Night (Jim Corman in 1980). 

And yet, New York Republican congressional candidate Mike Lawler feels great about his chances of upending Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., in Tuesday's midterms.

Maloney, the current DCCC chairman, is seeking reelection in a newly redrawn district (No. 17), which now covers a large, vertical swath of land northwest of New York City.

"New York voters are tired of how the one-party rule has ruined our state and our country," Lawler told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

Lawler, who says the reconstituted 17th District includes a large number of pro-military voters, then added "The people here have had enough with crime and inflation."

Maloney — who's vying for reelection in a district where he has no prior relationship with 75% of the populace, according to Lawler — recently acknowledged the difficulty of his political battle with Lawler.

That might have been an allusion to Lawler holding a 6-point lead in one media poll.

It could also be a reference to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., recently visiting Jewish leaders in New York and selling Lawler as the best congressional candidate, moving forward.

"We are barnstorming the district" in the campaign's final days, says Lawler, while discussing the tremendous diversity of the 17th District, which includes a large portion of Orthodox Jews.

"I feel really good about the support we're getting, and we'll continue to see it throughout the district on Election Day," says Lawler, while adding, "We're surging in the polls. We're headed for victory."

Friday, 04 November 2022 08:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

