Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Biden Report Shows '2 Tiers of Justice'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that the special counsel's report released a day earlier on President Joe Biden shows "there's two tiers of justice" regarding how the Justice Department treats Republicans and Democrats.

The Justice Department released special counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden's handling of classified documents following his time as vice president but before his election in 2020.

The report did not recommend charging Biden with any crimes due to the fear that the president could present a defense based on his "poor memory," and the report cited multiple interviews with Biden in which he was reportedly unable to recall the dates of major events in his own life.

Waltz said on "Wake Up America" that the special counsel's report is proof of a two-tiered justice system, which he said "is now on for the entire world to see, for every American to see."

He continued, "This isn't just [former President Donald] Trump saying there's two tiers of justice, not just Republicans saying it, I mean now, essentially, a special counsel has put it out there for in a way, that's just undeniable."

Waltz said: "So that's one piece and there's so many multiple layers to that. For example, Biden's ghostwriter literally tried to delete it, did delete his recordings with Biden. The FBI was able to go into his computer and find them.

"He wasn't charged with obstruction of justice. Yet down in Mar-a-Lago, a few people move some boxes around and they're charged with obstruction of justice."

The congressman went on to say: "The other thing that is, obviously for everybody out there to see, is Biden's incompetence, that he has lost it mentally, and I don't see how you have a special prosecutor saying he can't even survive mentally the basics of a trial, yet he's going to continue to run the country as the commander in chief?"

