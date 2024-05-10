Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Biden Aid Threat 'About Winning Michigan'

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's threat to withhold military aid from Israel "is about winning Michigan."

On Wednesday, Biden threatened to withhold heavy artillery transfers to Israel if the Israel Defense Forces carried out a full assault on the city of Rafah, the last remaining stronghold of Hamas terrorists.

"I made it clear that if they go into Rafah — they haven't gone in Rafah yet — if they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities — that deal with that problem," Biden said to CNN.

Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence committees, said that Biden's statement "completely pulls the rug" out of any cease-fire and hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

"This is about polling. This shows that Biden has a base problem, and he's losing his youth vote," he said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

The latest polling shows former President Donald Trump with a narrow lead over Biden, but within the margin of error, in the critical battleground state of Michigan.

"I guarantee you the political team is saying, Look, we may lose some donors here, but we've got to win Michigan or we're toast," Waltz said.

Waltz noted the precedent set by the Democrats who impeached Trump over the withholding of weapons to Ukraine and suggested Republicans should do the same to Biden.

"I absolutely think we should launch that investigation," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., filed articles of impeachment against Biden saying that the president "used the powers of the presidency in a manner that compromised the national security of the United States and its ally Israel."

