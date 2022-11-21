Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Biden Admin Not Addressing China's Reach Into US

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., on Newsmax Monday warned of China's stealth influence in the United States — including a police station located in New York City's Chinatown that reports to Beijing.

In an interview on Newsmax's "National Report," Waltz said despite FBI concerns about China's U.S. reach, the Biden administration has yet to address the issue.

"We've heard nothing back from the administration, so I appreciate at least the FBI director acknowledging their existence and is sharing his concern," Waltz said of Christopher Wray.

"But I still want to know what the hell [President Joe Biden] is going to do about it. Do they still exist? Are these stations still operating? How did they get here in the first place? And why did it take a human rights organization to expose these stations to us in Congress so that we begin asking the question?"

Waltz said lawmakers want to know if the FBI and State Department were "asleep at the switch."

"Did they know about it, and were they just turning a blind eye?" he asked. "What are they doing to shut it down?"

"Those are all questions we're going going to continue to demand in a Republican-led majority," Waltz vowed.

The lawmaker also decried the Chinese Communist Party's "global influence operations, surveillance, and pressure campaign."

"They have an organization called the United Front Work Department that seeks to influence organizations, everything from local city council men and women when they want to," he said.

"They even interfered with a congressional race when a former Tiananmen Square protester — who since became an American citizen, served in the military — tried to serve in Congress. They were digging up dirt to try to smear that individual because you know, God forbid, should anyone criticize [China president] dictator Xi [Jinping] and his regime."

Waltz said the United States has to "wake up" to the threat posed by Communist China.

"The Trump administration shut down the Chinese consulate in Houston because of the massive spying operation there on our oil and gas industry," he said.

"We've got to wake up to the fact that in our universities and Wall Street and Hollywood sports, you name it… even perhaps the president's son — they are seeking to influence, to coerce and to intimidate, and to shut down any type of resistance to Xi's determination to become the global superpower and replace the United States. And they're trying to do it from within as much as they are from without."

