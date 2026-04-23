Rep. Self to Newsmax: Iran in 'Weak Position' as US Pressure Builds

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that Iran is in a "very weak negotiating position" as President Donald Trump's ceasefire strategy and continued military pressure aim to force Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Self, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Newsmax's "National Report" that the administration's approach is designed to exploit Iran's vulnerabilities while maintaining leverage through control of key waterways.

"Well, Iran has a very weak negotiating position here. Let's just be honest," Self said. "And I think the extended ceasefire the president is trying to get the negotiations going again. I understand that. But at the end of the day, Iran is in a weak position, and I believe that we will have to finish the job eventually."

His comments come as Trump recently agreed to pause bombing operations as part of a ceasefire effort tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route, while continuing to pressure Iran diplomatically and economically.

The ceasefire, first announced earlier this month, was framed by the administration as a step toward "long-term peace," but it has been marked by continued tensions and uncertainty over whether Iran will meet U.S. demands.

Self emphasized that U.S. military positioning in the region has shifted the balance of power, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have control of the Strait now. Make no mistake about it," he said. "China is the big loser in all of this because we control their Venezuela production. We control the Strait of Hormuz. So China is the big loser here."

The Strait of Hormuz carries a significant share of the world's oil supply, making it central to both the conflict and global economic stability, and a key pressure point in U.S. strategy.

Despite the ceasefire, Self acknowledged the current approach is not delivering an immediate resolution, particularly given unresolved concerns over Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"Well, I agree that it's not the knockout blow because we still have the Iranian 60% enriched uranium, that we don't know where it is, and we haven't gotten it yet. That's a problem," he said.

He also said power inside Iran may be shifting toward hardline military factions, complicating negotiations.

"And right now, the hardliners are in charge, the guys with the guns. So the ayatollahs, I don't think are in charge right now. I think it's the IRGC. So they are calling the shots," Self said.

Still, Self defended the administration's strategy as a deliberate, long-term pressure campaign aimed at forcing Iran to concede on its nuclear program.

"But we are slowly strangling them. And that's the whole idea of this," he said, describing the economic and military pressure as a means to bring Tehran back to negotiations.

The central U.S. demand remains Iran's surrender of enriched uranium, which Trump has repeatedly said is necessary to prevent the country from developing a nuclear weapon.

Self said he believes Iran may ultimately comply if regime survival is at stake.

"I believe if they are under enough pressure, yes, they will, because remember, their first priority is regime survival," he said. "We need that uranium. I think we'll get it."

Negotiations remain uncertain, with the ceasefire continuing as the administration waits for Iran to present terms for renewed talks, even as pressure on Tehran intensifies.

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