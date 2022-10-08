Report: Chinese Police Station in New York Reports to China

A U.S. charity on an IRS blacklist is reportedly behind a Chinese police presence in New York City, reports the New York Post.

ChangeLe Association NY Inc. owns and operates the station, which is located above a noodle shop on the third floor of 107 East Broadway on the Lower East Side.

According to Safeguard Defenders, a Madrid-based human rights group that documents Chinese repression around the world, the stations "contribute to 'resolutely cracking down on all kinds of illegal and criminal activities involving overseas Chinese.'"

The stations also participate in "intimidation, harassment, detention or imprisonment" to spy on dissenters and return migrants, according to the report.

Several Republican House lawmakers on Friday sent a letter to Biden Cabinet secretaries Antony Blinken and Merrick Garland demanding answers on the reported station.

"The Department of Justice and State Department must explain why the Biden administration has allowed [Chinese Communist Party] police to set up an office on U.S. soil," Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"When Republicans take back the House, we will hold the Biden administration accountable for their continued efforts to aid and abet the Chinese Communist Party," he added.

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital it is "mind-boggling that we are allowing China’s Fuzhou police to operate on American soil.

"The Chinese Communist Party uses these stations to go after political dissidents abroad, while also endangering the national security of the United States," Waltz said in a statement. "We must protect the American people and Chinese freedom activists from the CCP's gross abuse of the American justice system," he added.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., in a statement warned that the Chinese Communist Party "has used Fuzhou overseas police service stations to push propaganda and spy on Chinese citizens abroad."

"The presence of one of these stations in New York City not only raises serious human rights concerns, but also raises concerns about whether the United States is allowing a hostile foreign adversary to conduct its own law enforcement activities within our borders," he said.

"The State Department must divulge the extent of their knowledge of this station, its actions against American-Chinese citizens and communities, and the threat it may pose to our national security," he added.

The IRS in May pulled the group's tax-exempt status for its failure to submit tax filings for three years, according to public records.

ChangeLe Association NY Inc., which was incorporated in New York in 2013, paid $1.3 million three years later for the suite of offices that houses the Fuzhou Police Overseas Chinese Affairs bureau, the New York Post reported.