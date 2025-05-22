Sen. Rounds to Newsmax: Speaker Working to Get Trump's Bill Passed Quickly

House Speaker Mike Johnson has been working with the Senate to get President Donald Trump's multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package passed quickly, Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told Newsmax.

"The speaker was actually at one of our lunches this week, and our leadership teams have been in contact," Rounds told Newsmax's "National Report."

"Chairmen of the different committees have been in contact with one another. We know where the challenges are at. We know what's got to be corrected or modified in order to pass [this bill] through the Senate."

He spoke of challenges.

"And we'll do it in such a fashion that we believe the House will be able to come back in, accept any modifications along that line. The most important part of this Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will be permanently extended. That's critical. And once again, I get that debt ceiling extended far enough down to where the president can work on the other major issues," he added.

House Republicans stayed up all night to pass their tax breaks package, with Johnson defying the skeptics and unifying his ranks to muscle Trump's priority bill to approval Thursday.

With last-minute concessions and stark warnings from Trump, the Republican holdouts largely dropped their opposition to salvage the "one big beautiful bill" that's central to the GOP agenda. The House launched debate before midnight and by dawn the vote was called, 215-214, with Democrats opposed. It next goes to the Senate, with long negotiations ahead.

