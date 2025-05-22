Speaker Johnson to Newsmax: Bill Achieves Trump Agenda 'on Steroids'

Republicans proved in less than two years during President Donald Trump's first administration that they could bring about the "greatest economy in the history of the world," and by passing the "one, big, beautiful bill" Thursday, even more will be achieved, House Speaker Mike Johnson told Newsmax's Kilmeny Duchardt.

"We're going to do that again on steroids," Johnson said, shortly after the House voted to pass the budget bill that the president said will push his America First agenda.

The legislation is called "one, big, beautiful bill" for a reason, Johnson said. "It's everything from ensuring border security to restoring American energy dominance. We're going to prevent the largest tax increase in U.S. history, so the equivalent here is probably the largest tax cut in the history of the country. We're going to get the economy going again by cutting regulations, cutting down on the permitting time for things to get the economy going again."

Johnson, R-La., said the vote comes after a lengthy "bottom-up, member-driven process" to deliver legislation to the Senate that will have far-reaching effects for the United States.

"Everybody's exhausted, but it's been a long year, really," Johnson said. "We started working on this in March of last year, and all of our committees and all of our members were all hands-on, sleeves rolled up, getting it done."

As a result, "we squeezed so much into this," Johnson said. "You'll begin to see all these pieces, from peace through strength, I mean, everything in the domestic agenda and the foreign agenda as well, the secure border, prosperity again, security for the people. This is a big thing. We're really proud of it."

Now that the bill is heading to the Senate, House Republicans will continue on their one-team effort between the chambers to get it passed, said Johnson.

He said he's been working closely with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., including speaking with him Wednesday night and helping him whip another vote in the Senate on the bill.

Republicans are united on Capitol Hill and nationwide, and that's a "great thing," Johnson said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com