Mike Pence to Newsmax: Trump's Presidency Off to 'Strong Start'

Former Vice President Mike Pence praised President Donald Trump's performance 10 months into his second term, telling Newsmax on Monday that the president is "off to a very strong start" across multiple fronts — from border security to foreign policy and economic growth.

Appearing on "Finnerty" with host Rob Finnerty, Pence, who often has been critical of the president, said Trump's decisive leadership has restored American strength at home and abroad.

"I think the president's been off to a very strong start in a whole range of areas," Pence said. "He ended the worst border crisis in American history. He secured our southern border. He extended those Trump-Pence tax cuts in their entirety, which lays a foundation for ongoing prosperity."

Pence credited Trump for achieving what "no previous president was willing to do," pointing to the administration's use of military force to neutralize Iran's nuclear program — a move Pence said "set the stage for the peace in Israel that we're enjoying to this very moment."

"I give him high marks on all those issues," Pence said.

The former vice president also previewed his upcoming book, "What Conservatives Believe," saying he wrote it to reassert the traditional principles that have long defined the Republican Party.

"We're going into a time where some in the administration, some aspects of the president's agenda, and many on the 'New Right' — as they like to refer to themselves — are walking away from the timeless conservative principles that really defined our party from the days of [former President] Ronald Reagan all the way through the Trump-Pence administration," Pence said.

He cautioned that the party must not drift toward isolationism at a moment when American leadership remains crucial on the world stage.

"Our administration governed on American leadership in the world," Pence said. "You have voices in and around this president now that want America to pull back — that articulate an isolationist view, whether it be in Western Europe or even in regard to our support for Israel."

