Brandon Tatum Slams Tucker Carlson: 'You're Either Ignorant or You Simply Hate Jews'

Former police officer and conservative commentator Brandon Tatum issued a fiery call to action at the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas this weekend, urging Christians to "stand by our Jewish brothers and sisters to the very end."

Tatum, host of "The Officer Tatum Show" and a leading voice in Christian conservative media, said the fight against antisemitism has reached a moral crossroads — one that demands courage from the faith community.

"I actually read my Bible," he told the crowd. "I know what God has said … and we have to stand by those principles to the very end."

The speech came as parts of the political right face internal tension over attitudes toward Israel and Jews.

While figures such as President Donald Trump and Tatum have vocally reaffirmed support for Israel, others on the populist right — including some aligned with Tucker Carlson's commentary or certain voices linked to the Heritage Foundation's "restrained foreign policy" wing — have drawn criticism for echoing or tolerating antisemitic tropes and anti-Israel sentiment.

Tatum made clear he wanted no part of it.

"I will never capitulate," he thundered. "I don't care how many followers you got or how much money you make. When you platform somebody who dogs out Jewish people and praises Stalin, I will never support you."

Without naming names, Tatum referenced the ongoing controversy over conservative influencers who have flirted with anti-Israel rhetoric, mocked Jewish donors, or questioned America's alliance with Israel.

"If you somehow think the Jews run the world, you are a fool," he said, his tone sharp.

"If you think [Israeli Prime Minister] Bibi Netanyahu runs Donald Trump, you are a fool."

"Donald Trump doesn't even run Donald Trump," he joked, earning laughs from the audience.

He contrasted such rhetoric with what he called Trump's "integrity and strength."

"That's why I voted for him," Tatum said. "When I see Donald Trump with Bibi Netanyahu, I see people who operate in reality. Israel is one of our greatest allies. If you think otherwise, you either hate Jews or you're ignorant."

Tatum described how his first trip to Israel transformed his understanding of the Jewish state.

"I thought Israel was like Afghanistan," he admitted. "Then I saw freeways, innovation, peace — it blew my mind. I became the biggest fan of Israel."

Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack, he said, reignited that conviction.

"If you dare commit such an atrocity against people chosen by God, you should never have an opportunity to do it again," he said to applause.

Tatum closed by challenging believers to act: "When you leave here, you better leave more bold, more courageous, and standing up more than you ever have before.

"God bless Israel. God bless America. And God bless all my Jewish brothers and sisters."