Tags: mike pence | classified docs | joe biden | donald trump | doj | cooperate | senate

Pence on Classified Docs: I'll Cooperate With Senate

By    |   Tuesday, 28 March 2023 10:10 PM EDT

In an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence expressed his willingness to cooperate with Senate lawmakers in addressing the matter of classified documents found at his Indiana residence earlier this year.

"I would have no objection whatsoever to [Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.] seeing the documents," Pence said Tuesday.

Pence's remarks come as the Senate Intelligence Committee made calls for congressional oversight regarding the Department of Justice's handling of its investigation into the classified documents matter. The mishandling of classified documents by Pence, former President Donald Trump, and, at the time, former Vice President Joe Biden is currently under federal investigation by the DOJ.

The former vice president noted to "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" that "the materials that were inadvertently packed and stored at" his "residence" were "discovered earlier this year."

"Out of an abundance of caution," Pence adds, "we engaged in a review. We turned those over to the FBI — immediately. And have been continuing to cooperate with the process. But I would be ... very happy to cooperate with any further inquiry from members of the Senate."

Federal agents searched for additional documents at Pence's home but found none. The DOJ has so far refused requests from lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee, such as Chair Warner and Vice Chair Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to see the documents, citing potential interference with the ongoing investigation.

Warner has criticized the department's position, telling CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, it "does not pass the smell test."

Rubio also questioned the DOJ's reasoning, arguing that congressional oversight of the documents would not impede the investigation. Pence noted during his interview that members of the Senate Intel Committee regularly deal with classified documents.

The ongoing debate over the classified documents underscores the tension between congressional oversight and ongoing federal investigations. As the push for access to the documents continues, it remains to be seen whether lawmakers will be granted access or whether the DOJ will be able to maintain its current stance.

