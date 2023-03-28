×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike pence | 2024 | gop | presidential | campaign | candidate | decision

Pence to Newsmax: 'Awful Lot of Encouragement' to Run in '24

By    |   Tuesday, 28 March 2023 06:00 PM EDT

The 2024 Republican presidential primary candidates should be making their decisions before summer and former Vice President Mike Pence sounds like he will be making his announcement to run soon.

"We really believe for anyone that would be serious about entering the race for the Republican nomination for president that some time about the spring or the early summer that decision has to be made, and we're on that timetable," Pence told Tuesday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," adding he is weighing his decision with former second lady Karen Pence.

"I expect we won't get out of spring without Karen and I having a clear sense of our calling," he said.

Pence spoke with Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren on Tuesday, one night before his trip to Iowa to talk to potential 2024 Iowa Caucus voters Wednesday.

"We really look forward to listening and discerning about what role we might play in the days ahead," Pence continued.

Without mentioning other candidates, including former President Donald Trump — his former boss — Pence said there are many people urging him to get in the race for myriad reasons.

"But I can tell you, we're getting an awful lot of encouragement around the country," Pence told Van Susteren. "Look, this country's in a lot of trouble, and I hear again and again what people want to see is people with experience, people with a clear vision, willingness to defend freedom, support our military, support law enforcement, and secure our borders.

"But also get this economy back on track, confront record inflation, begin to deal with the debt crisis facing our country, and push back on the radical left's agenda to trample on our values and most-cherished liberties.

"So, we're reflecting on all of those things."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The 2024 Republican presidential primary candidates should be making their decisions before summer and former Vice President Mike Pence sounds like he will be making his announcement to run soon.
mike pence, 2024, gop, presidential, campaign, candidate, decision
339
2023-00-28
Tuesday, 28 March 2023 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved