Pence to Newsmax: 'Awful Lot of Encouragement' to Run in '24

The 2024 Republican presidential primary candidates should be making their decisions before summer and former Vice President Mike Pence sounds like he will be making his announcement to run soon.

"We really believe for anyone that would be serious about entering the race for the Republican nomination for president that some time about the spring or the early summer that decision has to be made, and we're on that timetable," Pence told Tuesday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," adding he is weighing his decision with former second lady Karen Pence.

"I expect we won't get out of spring without Karen and I having a clear sense of our calling," he said.

Pence spoke with Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren on Tuesday, one night before his trip to Iowa to talk to potential 2024 Iowa Caucus voters Wednesday.

"We really look forward to listening and discerning about what role we might play in the days ahead," Pence continued.

Without mentioning other candidates, including former President Donald Trump — his former boss — Pence said there are many people urging him to get in the race for myriad reasons.

"But I can tell you, we're getting an awful lot of encouragement around the country," Pence told Van Susteren. "Look, this country's in a lot of trouble, and I hear again and again what people want to see is people with experience, people with a clear vision, willingness to defend freedom, support our military, support law enforcement, and secure our borders.

"But also get this economy back on track, confront record inflation, begin to deal with the debt crisis facing our country, and push back on the radical left's agenda to trample on our values and most-cherished liberties.

"So, we're reflecting on all of those things."

