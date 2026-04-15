Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Investigate Swalwell, Associates Fully

Allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against former Rep. Eric Swalwell are "disturbing" and must be fully investigated, and anyone who knew about the situation must also be held accountable, Rep. Mike Lawler told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"You're talking about allegations of women being drugged, choked out, raped," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early." "You're talking about staff members being sexually abused and assaulted. It is absolutely unconscionable."

Swalwell, a longtime congressman who was a leading Democrat candidate in California's gubernatorial race, resigned from Congress on Monday, one day after he dropped out of the state race following sexual misconduct allegations.

He announced the decision in a statement on X, while continuing to deny some of the claims made against him in recent days.

"Certainly, given the situation with California's jungle primary, it certainly seems somewhat coordinated and pretty swift, you know how fast Democrats started running away from Eric Swalwell," Lawler said.

"But look, the allegations are disturbing," he said. "There needs to be justice for these women."

He added that anyone engaging in such behavior does not belong in Congress.

"Sadly, some folks seem to believe that their job in Congress is to come to Washington, cheat on their spouse, get laid, and abuse staff, and if that's your perspective and that's your point of view, you don't belong here," Lawler said.

Swalwell's resignation was appropriate, he added, stressing that further scrutiny is needed.

He also called for transparency from those close to Swalwell, specifically mentioning Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who had worked closely with the former congressman.

"If you're his best friend, if you're the chair of his campaign committee for governor and president, the idea that you had no knowledge whatsoever of his behavior towards women is laughable," Lawler said.

"He should adhere to the same standard that was passed by Congress with respect to Epstein and release every text message, every email, every exchange with Eric Swalwell."

Newsmax has reached out to Gallego for comment.

Turning to immigration and funding for the Department of Homeland Security, Lawler criticized Democrats over the agency's funding lapse.

"What the Democrats have done is disgraceful," said Lawler. "They have shut the Department of Homeland Security down for over 100 days since Oct. 1, the beginning of the fiscal year, all in an effort to appease their far-left radical base, who don't support enforcing our immigration and border laws, and they want to abolish ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and CBP [Customs and Border Protection], and we're not going to stand for it."

Lawler said Republicans would pursue funding through reconciliation. "We will use reconciliation to pass funding to ensure that ICE and CBP are fully funded, and they are able to perform their duties."

He also pointed to violent crime involving illegal aliens, citing a case involving an 18-year-old college student.

"It is wrong, and we will not stand for abolishing ICE or CBP," Lawler said. "When you hear about the stories ... how could you possibly back these criminal illegal aliens when we hear these beautiful women getting their lives just snatched from them so early?"

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