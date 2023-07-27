Rep. Mike Johnson to Newsmax: Mayorkas 'Most Dishonest Witness'

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was "the most dishonest witness" to ever testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

Mayorkas testified before the panel on Wednesday, where he was questioned about the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Johnson said on "Eric Bolling The Balance" after the hearing that "We're supposed to be providing oversight over the Department of Homeland Security, but it's impossible to do it when the leader of that agency, the secretary himself, is so deceitful."

The Louisiana Republican added, "I told him to his face today in the hearing that I've been serving in Congress almost seven years. He is by far the most dishonest witness that has ever appeared before our committee, and that's saying something."

Johnson said that Mayorkas "is personally responsible … for the open border catastrophe. You and I know it and all the American people know it. He's responsible for the skyrocketing fentanyl deaths for this human trafficking crisis that we have. He has administered this and it's an absolute catastrophe."

He later said of Mayorkas "look, I know that he said things under oath today that are demonstrably untrue. He said things that confounded and contradicted his own testimony in the Congress just a year ago, but he just doesn't seem to care at all."

