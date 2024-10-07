Speaker Johnson to Newsmax: House GOP, Not Biden-Harris, Have Strongly Backed Israel

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax on Monday that House Republicans have been resolute in their support for Israel following Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and that appeasement of Iran by the Biden-Harris administration only emboldened the Islamic regime's proxies to lash out at the Jewish state.

"We have stood strong with Israel," Johnson told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "House Republicans have led the way in that with regard to the federal government and the United States.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have had a strategy of appeasement in so many ways with Iran, and they've effectively empowered them and allowed all this aggression, the attack of Iran and its proxies, beginning with Hamas and Hezbollah. And it's a real shame."

Johnson said supporting Israel has been a priority since he was elected speaker about three weeks after Hamas' terrorist attack. He said it was vital for the House to pass a resolution that it stands with Israel as it defends itself against "the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists." The resolution was approved by a 412-10 vote on Oct. 25, the first day he became speaker.

"Following the atrocities of Oct. 7, Congress was stalled for three weeks in responding," Johnson said. "The very first thing I did is get that resolution passed on the House floor and through Congress to support Israel in the strongest terms. Then we supplied the supplemental foreign assistance that they needed for their actual defense. And, of course, we have military assets surrounding Israel right now. We're doing everything we possibly can."

Johnson said by trying to appease both sides in the conflict, the Biden-Harris administration has not only put Israel in danger, but the U.S. and other nations around the world.

"We know which side is evil here," Johnson said. "It is the terrorist regimes, and it is Iran who is empowering them. And now Iran firing on Israel itself. We have to stand with our ally Israel. As [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Bibi Netanyahu said in his speech to Congress [in July], Israel is the only thing between Iran and the United States.

"We have to support Israel not only for geopolitical stability, but also for many of us, as a matter of faith. This is an important thing to bless Israel. And Scripture says, 'I will bless the nation that blesses Israel and curse the nation that curses Israel' [Genesis 12:3]. I want to be on the right side of that one."

Johnson criticized the Biden-Harris administration and other Democrat leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, for not taking a tougher stand on the rising tide of antisemitism on U.S. college campuses.

"I went to Columbia University and faced down the angry mob with a handful of colleagues from the House Republican conference," Johnson said. "We told them that they were wrong. Obviously, this is a moment that is desperately needed for moral clarity, for conviction, and consistency in leaders everywhere.

"I have been so disappointed that the current occupant of the White House was so reluctant to stand with us and speak. I was so disappointed that Sen. Chuck Schumer would not go to Columbia University himself. He is the senator for that state in New York. He was MIA [missing in action]. There are a number of leading Democrat voices that have been too silent for too long. They have not been unequivocal in their support of Israel and their criticism of the terrorists and Iran regime. We have to do this. This is a very important moment, not just for Israel again, but for the United States, for our alliance, and for stable democracies around the world."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com