Ramaswamy Touts Petition for McDaniel to Quit RNC

Vivek Ramaswamy is circulating a petition that calls on Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign, the GOP presidential candidate's campaign has announced, the Washington Examiner reported on Wednesday.

"I am sick and tired of this Republican establishment that has made us a party of losers," Ramaswamy told the Washington Examiner. "Where is the accountability for years of losing? 2018, 2020, 2022, and now 2023."

The former biotech entrepreneur stressed that "on the debate stage, I called on Ronna Romney McDaniel to resign. Now, I'm asking grassroots conservatives across the nation to join me so she can feel the power of the people. It's time to stop the culture of surrender and losing. Resign, Ronna!"

In last week's third GOP primary debate in Miami, Ramaswamy criticized McDaniel for her leadership after Republicans did not do as well as expected in the off-year elections, particularly those that took place in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

"Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022, no red wave, that never came," he said at the debate. "We got trounced last night in 2023, and I think that we have to have accountability in our party."

Although McDaniel has attempted to remain neutral during the Republican primary, she responded to Ramaswamy by telling Fox News, "Listen, he's at 4%. He needs a headline.

"I'm going to say what I've been saying to Republicans all along. Our headlines should be about Joe Biden, the border, fentanyl, crime, terrible things that are happening in this country that the American people are looking to our party for solutions. But I also will stand by my record as RNC chair."