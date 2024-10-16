Huckabee to Newsmax: Polls Aren't Reflecting Trump Supporters

Polls that have tightened in recent weeks and have Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in a virtual tie for the presidency don't accurately reflect the support Trump has heading into the election's home stretch, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"Typically these polls tend to undersample Republicans and oversample Democrats," Huckabee told "Wake Up America."

Trump's support may also be hard to gauge because "a lot of people are never going to tell a pollster that they're voting for [him] because they don't know who's on the other end of that telephone," Huckabee added.

"They may feel that if they say, 'Yeah, I'm voting for Trump,' the next thing there'll be something burning in their yard and people will be throwing rocks through the window," he said. "There are some crazy people out there."

Instead, Huckabee said he thinks this election will be like the one in 2016, where the polls showed Trump didn't have a chance.

"Well, he won and all those balloons Hillary had in that Brooklyn Center, they just didn't get to use them," he said. "Maybe they're still all blown up and ready to go."

At any rate, Huckabee admitted he is still nervous about several factors for Trump, including mail-in ballots in some states "where they don't really have control over them."

But, he said he believes that "if this is a really straight-up election, Donald Trump wins handily."

Huckabee also on Wednesday ridiculed CNN's Chris Wallace, after the veteran journalist told "The View" Tuesday that he believes Trump is running a "basement campaign" like President Joe Biden's in 2020, which is why he won't debate Harris again or be seen in a comparative interview, such as on "60 Minutes."

"That's the dumbest thing Chris Wallace has ever said. And he said a lot of dumb things over the course of his career, so that may take the cake," said Huckabee. "These people are so filled with Trump Derangement Syndrome that they cannot get themselves to just look at things objectively, and they have so disgraced any level of respect that we would ever have for people in the media who are out there on the left, that it just defies imagination."

Trump, he added, has been on the campaign trail every day.

"He answers question after question from the most hostile reporters," said Huckabee. "I don't blame him for not wanting to go on '60 Minutes.' What a joke. They're going to edit out all the comments."

He added that he "loves it" when Trump "goes on platforms" like Tuesday's appearance at the Economic Club of Chicago with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, who Huckabee slammed as "the Bloomberg nut."

"He schooled him, burned him, left him in ashes," said Huckabee. "The crowd loved it and gave him a standing ovation. This is the Donald Trump we're voting for. This is the Donald Trump that's going to be the next president."

