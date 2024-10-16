A prominent crypto-based betting platform gives former President Donald Trump a near 20-point advantage against Vice President Kamala Harris in this year's race for the White House.

Polymarket on Wednesday showed Trump with a 59.9% chance of winning the election and Harris with a 40.1% chance.

One conservative commentator and author took notice of Polymarket's constantly updating percentages and questioned whether Trump's edge was getting too big to be thwarted by potential voter fraud.

"Polymarket shows Trump pulling away from Harris!" Dinesh D'Souza posted on X with a screenshot of the Polymarket election forecast. "Is Trump's margin of victory getting 'too big to rig'?"

Polymarket gives Harris a 63% to 36% chance of winning the popular vote over Trump.

Politico last week reported that financial exchange startup Kalshi and brokerage giant Interactive Brokers launched trading Friday on the first regulated markets allowing wagers on the presidential contest between Trump and Harris.

Bets on Kalshi gave Trump a 55% chance of winning, versus 45% for Harris, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

PredictIt.org on Wednesday morning showed Trump at 54 cents (to win $1 upon election), and Harris at 50 cents.

Trump has taken the unofficial lead over Harris in the most recent betting odds in the race for the White House, the El Paso Times reported Tuesday.

BetOnline showed Trump leads -140 to Harris' +120 as of Oct. 14. Other betting sites such as the British Bet365 also had the former president leading Harris -138 to +110. That represents a 58% chance of Trump being elected to 47.6% for Harris as of Oct. 8, the Times said.

On Friday, Forbes reported the Election Betting Odds tracker, which consolidates betting numbers from five major markets, showed that bookmakers gave Trump a 53.2% chance of winning in November, compared to Harris' 45.8%.

Trump's consolidated odds surged by around 5 points last week, while Harris' fell by a similar margin, the outlet said.

"Political betting sites are the best at predicting the wisdom of the crowd," Thomas Miller, a professor of data science at Northwestern University, told Fortune.

U.S. bookmakers cannot legally take part in the betting action on the 2024 presidential election.