Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Harris Unlikely to Connect With Voters

Even though Democrats are rallying around Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's presumptive presidential nominee, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday it doesn't mean she is going to be a formidable opponent to former President Donald Trump in November.

Huckabee reminded viewers on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" with guest host Sebastian Gorka that when Harris ran for president in 2020, she was among the first Democrat candidates to suspend their campaign before the primary season even began.

"Harris never got one single delegate when she ran for president," Huckabee said. "She was one of the first people to be shown the door. She didn't connect with voters then. I'm not sure she's going to connect with them now.

"Oh, yeah. They're all rallying around her because what else are they going to do? They don't have much of a choice, but I don't see her doing much more than giving us Venn diagrams and telling us that we are unburdened by what has been so that we may do what will be. And if she continues those sorts of points of great, just inspirational, rhetoric, I think we can celebrate Donald Trump being once again president of the United States, for which I will be extremely grateful."

Matthew Whitaker, former acting Attorney General in the Trump administration, appeared with Huckabee and said there isn't much that Harris brings to the election.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they reevaluate in a couple of weeks," Whitaker said, referring to the Democratic National Convention from Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

