Kamala Harris Campaign Raises More Than $100 Million

Tuesday, 23 July 2024 06:40 AM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign raised more than $100 million between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening, The Hill reported Tuesday, without naming its sources.

More than 1.1 million individual donors contributed to the campaign, the report said.

"Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line," Harris said in a statement after clinching the nomination with the pledges from President Joe Biden's delegates. "I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November."

US
