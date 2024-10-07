Huckabee to Newsmax: Harris Refusal to Call Netanyahu Ally 'Disgusting'

Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepping the question of whether the United States has a close ally in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "disgusting," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Monday.

In response to the query, Harris said that "with all due respect, the better question is Do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is yes."

Huckabee emphasized on "​Wake Up America" that the response by Harris was "disgusting and a disqualifying answer for her ever to be president. For her to say that about the prime minister, the duly elected prime minister, of our closest ally ... is revolting [and] she should be ashamed of herself."

He stressed that Netanyahu "has led his country through this horrific situation [and] has done it with a sense of intention and purpose," as well as with ingenious tactics.

Huckabee, who has visited the areas destroyed by the Hamas terrorists in their attack a year ago today on Oct. 7, 2023, added that "what we've got to do is stand by Israel right now and recognize that the Iranians and their regime, it is not just Israel they want to destroy, they want us too, and if we don't stop them now, we'll be fighting them here."

The former Arkansas governor said that what Americans should remember about the Oct. 7 attack "is that this was a brutal and vicious, horrific attack against civilians. This was not an act of war, this was an act of desperate terrorism on behalf of Hamas financed by Iran, who had the money because we removed the sanctions from them, which were bankrupting them."

Huckabee emphasized that the United States has some complicity, simply because by our making it possible for Iran to have the money, once Joe Biden's administration took the sanctions off, [Iran] financed Hezbollah, they financed the Houthis, they financed Hamas, and that horrific action of a year ago today, which murdered 1,200 innocent Israeli citizens."

He added that "we should never forget it and we should never stop supporting Israel's right to defend itself ... and to push back not just against Hamas and Hezbollah but against Iran."

