Huckabee to Newsmax: If Jan. 6 Was Insurrection, So Was Tenn. Protest

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax Tuesday that if Jan. 6 qualifies as an insurrection, then the Tennessee anti-gun protest that saw two state lawmakers expelled on Friday meets the criteria as well.

“When you look at what they did, they disrupted the flow of government business,” Huckabee said on Newsmax’s new show “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE.” “Now that's what the people on Jan. 6 were accused of and that's what the big crime was. I've said from the beginning: anybody that broke a window, went through a police line, assaulted an officer — they committed a crime. But there were thousands of people there who didn't do a thing, nothing, and they still had people come to their homes. Some of those people have been in jail, I think falsely imprisoned, for an extended period of time unconstitutionally.”

“And Liz Cheney, of course, says it's all an insurrection,” he continued. “Well if that's the case, then what happened in Tennessee was an insurrection. It was people who tried to bust into the capital and then you had a couple of inside members who took their bullhorns and took over the proceedings.”

When asked about MSNBC’s framing of the Tennessee lawmakers being restored to their seats as an “Easter miracle,” Huckabee said he didn’t see it in quite the same way.

“I'm having a hard time somehow connecting the resurrection of Jesus with a couple of guys with a bullhorn, disrupting the Tennessee Legislature, in defiance of all the basic rules of decorum,” he said. “And somehow I'm supposed to be on my knees thanking God that they have been restored. It's absolutely ludicrous. But, you know, nothing surprises me anymore with the far left. This is just another chapter.”

Commenting on Google’s failure to change its doodle in observance of Easter, the Arkansas Republican said, “It's really hard to even see Google as anything other than the evil empire.”

“I just hate Google and their products because they're so biased, the way their search engine works,” he said. “They build the algorithms so that people see what Google wants them to see, not what people may have been actually searching for.”

“But that's the kind of world we're living in, and we have to expect that if we want to be treated fairly, we're going to have to treat ourselves because it's not going to happen at the hands of far left social media companies and certainly not the mainstream media,” he added.

