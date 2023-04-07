Tennessee House Speaker to Newsmax: Racism Not Behind Expulsions

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Friday denied that racism played a part in the legislature's decision to expel two Black lawmakers who protested but not the white lawmaker who also participated.

The expulsions followed a protest by the three lawmakers and Tennessee teens over what they felt was the lack of gun safety following last week's school shooting in Nashville.

Sexton told Newsmax's "National Report" that racism didn't have anything to do with the expulsions of Democrat state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two of the youngest Black legislators in the state assembly.

"It's unfortunate that that's where they're trying to take the nation, and I appreciate you having me on to clarify this. If you go back … all three had due process on the floor. They all were able to stand up, make statements and take questions," Sexton said.

"Gloria Johnson, during her presentation, she decided to move away from those two Democrat members. She said, 'I didn't pull out and speak into the bullhorn. I did not yell or scream protests from the House floor. I did not pound the podium. I did not sit on the podium.'"

He said Johnson "made it very clear that she was not part of their actions to the degree that they went. And so it's not racism. It was her attempt to move herself away from them."

