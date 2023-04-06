×
Over 1,000 People Face Jan. 6-Related Charges

(Newsmax)

Thursday, 06 April 2023 04:29 PM EDT

The Department of Justice confirmed Thursday that over 1,020 people have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in the past two years, Axios reported.

So far, 931 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining on restricted federal property, with 102 charged for entering a restricted area while brandishing a weapon.

Another 446 have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal employees. Roughly a quarter of that number have also faced charges for using weapons or injuring an officer.

Hundreds of others have been charged with either obstructing or attempting to obstruct an official proceeding. Dozens, meanwhile, face conspiracy charges related to obstructing law enforcement.

A large portion of the charges has been resolved through guilty pleas or deals. Over 380 individuals have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and 144 have pleaded guilty to felonies.

According to NPR late last month, five cases have been dismissed in federal courts, with an additional eight dismissed at the Washington, D.C. Superior Court.

However, Axios noted that 67 defendants had been found guilty at contested trials. That does not include the 16 individuals convicted following an "agreed-upon set of facts."

The arrests come after the DOJ's investigation into former President Donald Trump and his supporters that has spanned 27 months and cost countless hours and resources.

Nearly $2.6 billion was allocated to U.S. attorneys around the country in the last infrastructure package, primarily to support the Jan. 6 prosecutions, per NPR.

"For context, these files amount to over nine terabytes of information and would take at least 361 days to view continuously," the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in January.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Newsmax Media, Inc.

