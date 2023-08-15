Huckabee to Newsmax: Go After Dems Who Opposed Results

Plenty of Democrats have complained that recent elections were stolen, and if Fani Willis, District Attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, was interested in indicting such people, she'd go after them and not just former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"She'd have [former Georgia gubernatorial candidate] Stacey Abrams in leg shackles by now, [be] arresting Hillary Clinton and a bunch of Democrats who have never accepted the results of the 2016 election or, for that matter, the election in 2000 or 2004," Huckabee said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Democrats have a long history of saying elections [were] illegitimate, that this person isn't right, and that the election was stolen. They get away with it."

Trump, along with a slate of co-defendants, was indicted in Georgia Monday night for allegedly meddling in the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, where he lost to Joe Biden. The grand jury brought 13 felony charges against Trump, including violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law, as well as violating his oath of office.

The grand jury also indicted several of Trump's former attorneys, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"I think this only solidifies those of us who are Donald Trump supporters to say, 'Hang in there, sit tight,' and we say to other Republicans, don't let Donald Trump go down with this nonsense," Huckabee said. "This is going to be the new template for Democrats to run against Republicans. They won't try to beat them at the ballot box. They'll just indict them, tie them up in court, and make a shambles out of our system of government and the election process."

Meanwhile, the Fulton County court's website on Monday briefly showed a document appearing to preview Trump's criminal charges, and Willis deferred blame, saying she doesn't know how the clerk's office works.

"I think that's pretty incompetent on her part, doesn't know how the clerk's office works," said Huckabee. "If it gets posted prematurely, the grand jury hasn't even voted, I think there ought to be an investigation into that now.

"It's another example of a dual system of justice in this country. There's one for the politically empowered for those who are leaning left of center, and there's another one for those of us who are unapologetically America-first Republicans."

The Georgia indictments, along with the other three Trump is facing, are a "cover-up" for the actions of Biden and his son Hunter Biden, Huckabee said.

"When Hunter sneezes, somebody goes and indicts Donald Trump for something just to cover up what Hunter and Joe, the 'big guy' are doing," he said.

But, Huckabee said, "This is not about justice. This isn't about really looking objectively at who broke the law, and what did they do, and how serious it is to the United States of America. We're talking about influence peddling, selling our secrets, selling our influence to the second highest person in office, the vice president, now the president."

Somehow that's "not important," Huckabee added. "But a person who was said to have lost an election is questioning it, but only because he's a Republican, that's a federal crime. Let's lock him up. This is insane. We have to stop it."

