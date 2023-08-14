Georgia Doc Leak Shows Trump Charges Sought: RICO, Conspiracy

The Fulton County, Georgia, court's website briefly posted a document appearing to detail several criminal charges to be sought against Trump before taking the document down without explanation.

The two-page document cited the "Violation Of The Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act," "Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer," "Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings" and "Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree," among other charges listed.

A Fulton County grand jury began hearing from witnesses Monday. Shortly after 12 p.m. ET, Reuters reported the indictment was coming under the charges listed.

That jury will ultimately decide whether an indictment should come and on which charges. Those above appear to be before the court this week.

"The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate," a spokesperson for the district attorney's office said. "Beyond that we cannot comment."

The document was dated Aug. 14 and named Trump, citing the case as "open," but is no longer available on the court's website. Reuters was not immediately able to determine why the item was removed.

Willis has been probing whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state's 2020 election results and has been expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury this week.

Former Democrat state Sen. Jen Jordan left the Fulton County courthouse late Monday morning after being questioned for about 40 minutes. Former Democrat state Rep. Bee Nguyen also confirmed she testified. News outlets reported Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the secretary of state's office, was seen arriving at the courthouse earlier Monday.

"No individual is above the law, and I will continue to fully cooperate with any legal proceedings seeking the truth and protecting our democracy," Nguyen said in a statement.

Nguyen and Jordan both attended legislative hearings in December 2020 during which former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others made claims of widespread election fraud in Georgia. Trump lawyer John Eastman also appeared during at least one of those hearings and said the election had not been held in compliance with Georgia law and lawmakers should appoint a new slate of electors.

Sterling and his boss, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — pushed back against allegations of widespread problems with Georgia's election that would be outcome determinative.

Trump famously called Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, and suggested the state's top elections official could help "find" the votes Trump was short of in the election. Willis to open her investigation about a month later based on that phone call.

If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second to arise from his efforts to challenge Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

Barriers and street closures around the courthouse in downtown Atlanta, as well as statements made by Willis, had indicated the presentation to the grand jury underway.

Reuters, The Associated Press and Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.