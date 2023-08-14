Ga. Grand Jury Indicts Trump on 13 Felony Charges Over Alleged '20 Election Interference

Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, for alleged meddling in the results of the 2020 election, which he lost in the state.

A grand jury voted Monday evening to bring a total of 13 felony charges against the former president, including violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, law, as well as violating his oath of office.

A slate of others were indicted along with Trump, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — one of Trump's attorneys — as well as former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The process played out live on national television, as cameras inside the courthouse staked out the clerk's office, where the indictment paperwork was signed and walked down to the courtroom, where it was presented to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

The criminal case comes as Trump leads the field of Republicans seeking their party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

It's his fourth indictment this year, following charges in two federal cases, as well as a hush-money case in New York.

Trump famously called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, and suggested the state’s top elections official could help “find” the votes Trump needed to beat Biden.

For his part, Trump has often referred to the call as "perfect" and has flatly denied any attempt to circumvent the law.

It was the release of a recording of that phone call that prompted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to open her investigation about a month later.

Trump has repeatedly accused Willis' team of haranguing him over what he has described as a “perfect phone call.” In the day leading up to the indictment, Trump posted to his Truth Social site that Willis “is using a potential Indictment of me, and other innocent people, as a campaign and fundraising CON JOB,” adding, , all based on a PERFECT PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT, CHALLENGING ELECTION FRAUD — MY DUTY & RIGHT!"