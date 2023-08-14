×
Tags: hillary clinton | satisfaction | georgia | indictments | donald trump | fani willis

Hillary Clinton: Ga. Indictments 'Terrible Moment' for US

By    |   Monday, 14 August 2023 11:15 PM EDT

Former presidential candidate and runner-up in the 2016 election Hillary Clinton said Monday night she didn't "feel any satisfaction" in the latest indictment out of Georgia that targeted former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, Clinton didn't take the bait to take a victory lap against Trump, who easily beat her to win the presidency in 2016. Though the two shared a laugh together as news of the indictment out of Georgia first surfaced.

"I feel just great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our Democracy would survive," Clinton said.

A Fulton County grand jury handed up a 13-count indictment against Trump late Monday night, after Clinton's interview. Seventeen others were named in the 41-count, 98-page indictment.

"If you stop and think about what the public evidence is … he set out to defraud the United States of America and the citizens of our nation," Clinton said. "He used tactics of harassment, intimidation. He made threats, he and his allies went after state officials, local officials responsible for conducting elections.

"Now, we know he even went into voting machines in order to determine whether or not those voting machines had somehow been breached when they were the ones actually doing the breaching."

Clinton praised the investigation by Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis as being "very thorough."

"But, I don't know that anybody should be satisfied," Clinton went on. "This is a terrible moment for our country, to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes.

"The only satisfaction may be is the system is working. That all of the efforts by Donald Trump, his allies and enablers to try to silence the truth, try to undermine Democracy, have been brought to the light, and justice is being pursued."

