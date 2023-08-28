Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump Was Real Winner of Debate

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax that he believed former President Donald Trump was the real winner of the first Republican presidential debate.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday, Huckabee said that no other candidate differentiated themselves enough last week in Milwaukee to be a serious contender against Trump.

"I've been on 23 debate stages over the course of my political life just running for president. That doesn't include the ones for lieutenant governor and governor. And I'm not at all surprised that the real winner of last week's debate was Donald Trump," Huckabee said.

Huckabee, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016, also appealed to Trump's existing experience running the country as reason for why he should be nominated again.

The former president appears unscathed by his decision to sit down with Tucker Carlson for a one-on-one interview instead.

A Morning Consult poll conducted last week showed that 58% of potential Republican primary voters would support Trump for the party's presidential nomination, identical to his level of support before the debate.

Later in Monday's segment with Bolling, Huckabee commented on President Joe Biden's mental aptitude. He contended that it was not just Biden's age that was a concern but his continual gaffes.

"I don't think it's just his age. I think that may be how the question is framed, but he might be older, but it's not an issue of just his biological age," Huckabee said. "What's the problem is that he ... has to be led on and off a stage. He can't read three lines of a teleprompter."

