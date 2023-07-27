×
Tags: mike huckabee | donald trump | hunter biden | joe biden | plea deal | fbi | doj

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Going After Trump Only Makes Him Stronger

By    |   Thursday, 27 July 2023 09:58 PM EDT

The government institutions' continuing quest to try to "get" former President Donald Trump 'only makes him stronger," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Here's the irony. Every time they try, it only makes him stronger," Huckabee told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "He's like the Wolverine. You shoot him; he spits the bullet out, and he gets stronger. That's why his numbers are through the roof."

Regarding Hunter Biden's plea deal falling apart on Wednesday, Huckabee said President Joe Biden's son is "headed for trouble, and so is his dad."

Huckabee noted that Hunter Biden's plea deal would have essentially said, "'You can just get away with anything; after all, your last name is Biden. And the big guy and his Department of Justice and the FBI will take really good care of you.' However, the judge overseeing the case said, 'Wait a minute, I've sent people to prison for five to 10 years for simply having a gun, like Hunter did, as a drug dealer.'

"'So, therefore, you can't come in here and tell me you're going to wipe away all of his sins. No, it's not quite like that,'" Huckabee said.

