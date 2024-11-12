Rep.-elect Haridopolos to Newsmax: Americans Have 'Put the Right People in Charge'

Rep.-elect Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., said Tuesday on Newsmax that "it's a challenging time for America," but with the GOP's sweep of the presidency, the Senate and likely the House of Representatives, voters "have put the right people in charge."

"[President-elect] Donald Trump is ready to hit the ground running once again to turn around our economy, lower prices, and make sure that we have the strength around the world to make sure the bad guys are not on the march as they have been in the last four years," Haridopolos told "National Report." "It's an exciting time in Washington, D.C., but with leadership, with Speaker [Mike] Johnson and, of course, Leader [Steve] Scalise, we are ready to go. We have a 100-day plan, which the speaker has outlined for us, and that, of course, is control the border, secure the border, and make sure we bring down energy prices so that everyday costs can go down for hardworking Americans who have been ravaged by rising prices over the last four years."

When asked how the incoming Trump administration will differ from the president-elect's first term, Haridopolos acknowledged that "the challenges are still there," but stressed that "we have an absolute plan" to address them.

"Let's go back to the old Trump plan of send them back to Mexico before they get asylum, not letting those folks into the country, especially those people who have not been vetted," he said, referring to immigration. "It is so important we protect our border because, without a border, we're simply not a country and we need to send out a clear message to the people around the world. If you want to play by the rules, we will welcome in to the United States. If you choose to break the rules, you're going to be kept out of the United States. It's a simple issue of fairness, and we want to bring the best and brightest people who've waited here for years to come in. The good news is with the new Trump team, we have people who know how to secure the border. We had a secure border, as you know, before President Trump left office. They changed the rules day one and that has led to all of this chaos."

The new Florida congressman also said he is "100% in support of the leadership team" Republicans currently have in place and predicted that Johnson would be reelected as speaker of the House.

"Speaker Johnson has done a remarkable job, literally going across the country — I think he literally circled the Earth five times with the number of miles he put out — raised the dollars necessary," Haridopolos said. "He is a true inspirational leader, and I'll let the viewers in on something: he is exactly the person in public as he is in private. This is a person with incredible faith, just a steady hand, and an open heart. He's a great listener and I think he'll be reelected as speaker of the House. He is ready to move this country forward working in tandem with President Trump."

