WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike flood | nebraska | mike johnson | congress

Rep. Flood to Newsmax: We Have to Deliver

By    |   Tuesday, 12 November 2024 11:11 AM EST

With Republicans controlling the White House, Senate, and likely the House of Representatives, they must deliver results for the American people, Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "National Report," Flood said he supported Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., staying on as speaker.

"Speaker Johnson has a wonderful relationship with President Trump," Flood said. "We have an entire Republican team and the trifecta and so I'm looking for even more unity. I think everybody in the House understands that we have to deliver."

Flood, who represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District and easily won re-election, said the American people have given them the opportunity and responsibility to shape the future of the country.

"I'm confident that Speaker Johnson will remain our speaker," Flood said. "He'll get his 218-plus votes, and we'll move right into January with an aggressive plan that will make sure people understand we mean business, and we're going to get things done."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
With Republicans controlling the White House, Senate, and likely the House of Representatives, they must deliver results for the American people, Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Tuesday.Appearing on "National Report," Flood said he supported Rep. Mike Johnson,...
mike flood, nebraska, mike johnson, congress
206
2024-11-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 11:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved