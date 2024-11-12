Rep. Flood to Newsmax: We Have to Deliver

With Republicans controlling the White House, Senate, and likely the House of Representatives, they must deliver results for the American people, Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "National Report," Flood said he supported Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., staying on as speaker.

"Speaker Johnson has a wonderful relationship with President Trump," Flood said. "We have an entire Republican team and the trifecta and so I'm looking for even more unity. I think everybody in the House understands that we have to deliver."

Flood, who represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District and easily won re-election, said the American people have given them the opportunity and responsibility to shape the future of the country.

"I'm confident that Speaker Johnson will remain our speaker," Flood said. "He'll get his 218-plus votes, and we'll move right into January with an aggressive plan that will make sure people understand we mean business, and we're going to get things done."

