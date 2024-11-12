Rep. Bill Huizenga to Newsmax: Americans Chose 'Peace, Prosperity'

The results of last week's across the board victories for Republicans show Americans will "take the peace and prosperity" of a second Trump administration over four more years of the Democrats' agenda, Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The GOP secured enough victories to maintain a slim majority in the House, and Huizenga said the Republicans' success had a lot do with President-elect Donald Trump's ability to connect with groups that typically do not vote for conservatives such as "Latinos, African Americans, Arab Americans, and union households."

"They apparently go to the grocery store, and they pull up to the gas station, and they understand what has happened more than most people to their purchasing power over the last four years," Huizenga told Tuesday's "Wake Up America." "And it's because of the decisions that the Biden-Harris administration made, starting first and foremost with energy [policy], and it was this appeal [by Trump] that I think was very compelling."

Michigan's Arab American community in particular recalls the "fruits of the Abraham Accords" under Trump's first term in the White House, according to Huizenga.

"They saw the fact that the Middle East was more stable, not less stable under Donald Trump, and they want to return to that," Huizenga concluded.

