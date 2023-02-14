Rep. Mike Flood to Newsmax: Rural Americans Rely on Network

Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., on Tuesday criticized DirecTV for removing Newsmax from its channel lineup, saying that rural Americans are unable to watch the network unless it's available by satellite.

Flood said on "National Report" that he "was one of 40 members of the House that signed a letter as soon as I heard about" DirecTV dropping Newsmax, "and I have been getting so many calls into my office from Nebraskans that say, 'we want this channel. We want to be able to watch it.'"

The congressman added, "one thing you have to remember is: I live in a rural part of the country where we don't have access to broadband like everybody else does.

"And so we are dependent on the satellite signals because when you're running a farm … 20 minutes or 30 minutes from really good cell service and you don't have the type of fiber that people in cities and communities that are larger have, you rely on satellite dish delivery service for TV.

Flood said, "We forget about how important that is in rural America, and when you start taking channels off of that platform you start disenfranchising Americans, especially in rural areas where satellite TV is really the only good option when it comes to being able to watch different channels.

"We don't have access to YouTube TV in some parts of Nebraska."

DirecTV said Newsmax and conservative channel OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion. DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that the total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny. "

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. Those channels get license fees.

