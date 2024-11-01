Rep. Mike Collins to Newsmax: Georgia Will Call Election on Tuesday

There is "no reason" Georgia's elections shouldn't be able to be called on Election Night, considering all the changes that have been made in the state when it comes to voting, Rep. Mike Collins told Newsmax on Friday.

"We've done a lot to secure our elections," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The drop boxes have been decreased. Mail-in ballots are not being mailed out to everybody [because] you have to request them, and we've cleaned up our voter rolls."

He added that he's encouraged to see so many people voting early.

"We need to win this thing so big that it just can't be rigged," Collins added. "You swamp the vote, you get enough votes in there and people will see that the margins are so high … we'll call this thing on Nov. 5."

He added that the plan that's been put into action by the Republican Party on the state and federal levels has been effective in getting people out to vote.

"People are excited," he said. "People have been energized… it's great to see that the end product is coming through. We've got a few days left here, and we'll get this thing across the finish line."

And when the votes are in, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, "we're going to show the world that Georgia is a red state," said Collins. "I look forward to that day."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com