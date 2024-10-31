WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: early | voting | georgia | 2020 | election

Nearly 700K Early Voters in Ga. Didn't Vote in 2020

By    |   Thursday, 31 October 2024 04:10 PM EDT

More than 670,000 early voters in Georgia did not participate in the 2020 general election, according to analysis by GeorgiaVotes.com.

As of Thursday afternoon, 3,482,358 million Georgians had voted early, and 671,201 did not vote in the 2020 election, a state narrowly won by President Joe Biden.

It's a group that comprises people who weren't old enough to vote in 2020, moved back to Georgia, or just decided to skip the 2020 election, election officials say.

"We think of the electorate as being really static when the much bigger pool of people is not folks who are switching (parties), it's folks who couldn't have voted, didn't vote or couldn't have voted in previous years," Bernard Fraga, a political scientist at Emory University, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The number, however, is dwarfed by the 836,000 early voters at this point in 2020 who didn't participate in the 2016 election. Overall in 2020, 1.5 million voters who didn't vote in the 2016 election did so, representing 31% of all voters, according to the AJC.

Early voting overall is outpacing 2020 by more than 22,000, according to GeorgiaVotes.com.

Early voting turnout is not being dominated by the Democrat strongholds surrounding Atlanta, like DeKalb and Cobb counties, for example, according to the AJC. Percentagewise, sparsely populated rural counties that vote Republican have been huge drivers of early voting, the AJC reported.

The newspaper reported that more than two-thirds of voters in Towns County, for example, had already voted, 15 points above the state average. Trump won Towns with 80% of the vote in 2020. Other rural counties in Georgia's northeast are also seeing higher turnout rates early voting, according to the report.

"You've got to give Republicans credit. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. They're adapting to a very different political environment," DeKalb County Chief Executive Michael Thurmond told the AJC. "And that means Democrats have to redouble their efforts."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than 670,000 early voters in Georgia did not participate in the 2020 general election, according to analysis by GeorgiaVotes.com.
early, voting, georgia, 2020, election
318
2024-10-31
Thursday, 31 October 2024 04:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved