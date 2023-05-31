Mike Braun to Newsmax: Fiscal Responsibility Act 'An Oxymoron'

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the name of the bipartisan debt agreement, the Fiscal Responsibility Act, is "an oxymoron" and the bill won't reduce the country's debt.

The House Republican leadership has promoted the legislation as "responsible" and "what is required by our principles and promises."

Braun said on "John Bachman Now," "There are a few of us that look at this in the long run and see this as being a little more drama than usual."

He continued, "It's punctuated by the fact that the other side of the aisle, for the two years they had the reins, have taken the federal government to where it was about 20% of our GDP [gross domestic product] all the way up to 25% of the GDP. And when you call this a Fiscal Responsibility Act, that's the ultimate in an oxymoron."

Braun went on to say, "The unholy alliance currently is very simple; the Democrats are unapologetic about it: This is a growth business and a cathedral all wrapped up into one. We say we're fiscal conservatives but never hold the line on these critical points in time."

He said, "You'll get 10 to 15 Republicans, probably more. But it's the real defense hawks, neocons that cooked the deal up. Ever since I've been here, we go merrily and merrily more into debt."

