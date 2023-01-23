×
Tags: migrants | border | congress | bipartisan | arizona

Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Bipartisan Border Visit Saw 'a Lot of Chaos'

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Monday, 23 January 2023 09:59 PM EST

Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford told Newsmax on Monday that he took a bipartisan group of Congress to the southern border so they could all experience the "chaos" together.

"What I found is what I would expect to find there. We found a lot of chaos on the border," Lankford told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

The senator adds, "we found very frustrated border patrol agents that were saying, 'we just want to be able to enforce the law.' We found lots of individuals and communities saying, 'we're not set up for this.'"

According to a report from the New York Post on Monday, officials in Yuma, Arizona, say the average weekly influx of migrants to their town is about 6% of their town's population. Yuma has a population of fewer than 100,000.

But in his interview on Newsmax, Lankford said that Yuma's weekly number of migrants today is what it would see in an entire year during the Trump administration.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 23 January 2023 09:59 PM
