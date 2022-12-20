×
Sinema Leading Bipartisan Trip to Border Next Congress

(Newsmax)

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 08:53 PM EST

Arizona's newly registered Independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, says she anticipates leading a bipartisan group of senators to the U.S.-Mexico border in the next Congress to see the "broken" immigration system.

"Part of the problem is that many in Washington have never taken the time to really see our border up close," Sinema said Tuesday, according to The Hill. "Without seeing it for all of its diversity and its challenges, it can be easy to rely on the partisan talking points instead of focusing on the meaningful, realistic solutions."

Sinema said she, alongside North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, plans to lead the bipartisan group of senators in January "who are willing and committed to get something done" on immigration.

"We're gonna see," she adds, "what Arizonans see every day because a crisis this big should not and cannot be ignored."

On Monday, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked the ending of Title 42. The block comes in light of the border town of El Paso, Texas, on Saturday declaring a state of emergency amidst a large influx of migrants, some of which were forced to sleep on the streets after facilities were overrun.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 20 December 2022 08:53 PM
