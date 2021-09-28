Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax: 'We Should Impeach' Biden and Mayorkas

Rep. Chip Roy decried on Newsmax President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' handling of the southern border, citing that they should both be impeached.

Appearing Tuesday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," the Texas Republican said: "I believe that Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden are refusing to faithfully execute the laws of the United States. We should impeach them."

Roy said that in light of the Haitian migrant caravan heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, "Panama expects about 150,000 [migrants] by the end of the year to be coming through. ... The fact is, this is what happens when an administration puts a great big welcome sign on our border, saying that 'if you come here, that you can claim asylum, and we're just going to release you into the United States.'"

Roy said that due to policies at the border, "we're going to give lip service to enforcement. We're going to stop using Title 42 or the Return to Mexico program that President Trump was using. We're going to stop using that, and we're basically going to say 'come on in.'"

According to Customs and Border Protection statistics, southwest border encounters for August totaled 208,887. That number is down from July, which had 213,534 encounters.

