Trump: Haitian Migrants Released Into US With 'No Vetting, Checking'

Former President Donald Trump assailed the Biden administration Monday for turning the U.S. into a country "humiliated like never before."

Trump released a statement about the Haitian migrants who have been released in the U.S. after being encountered by Border Patrol in Del Rio, Texas.

"All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered our Country from Haiti and other places unknown have now been released into our Country with no vetting, checking, or even minimal understanding of who they are," Trump said via his Save America PAC.

"Some are very sick with extremely contagious diseases, even worse than the China Virus. They are not masked or mandated, but just let free to roam all over our Country and affect what was just a year ago, a great Nation."

Trump said the U.S. is "a Nation humiliated like never before, both with the historically embarrassing 'withdrawal' from Afghanistan, and our Border where millions of people are pouring in."

"Our Country is being destroyed!" the former president said in conclusion.

Border Patrol reported 213,354 migrant encounters in July and 208,887 in August. Experts warn the numbers could continue to climb under the Biden administration.

About 30,000 Haitian migrants have traveled to Del Rio in the past month, the Biden administration said. Many experts warn thousands more will come.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday said about 12,000 of the migrants were in immigration proceedings.

During an interview on Fox News Channel, Mayorkas was asked why the Biden administration didn’t build "a wall or a fence" to prevent border crossings.

"It is the policy of this administration, we do not agree with the building of the wall," he said. "The law provides that individuals can make a claim for humanitarian relief. That is actually one of our proudest traditions."

Thomas Homan, who was acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director under the Trump administration, blasted Mayorkas on Monday for "misleading" the public about the crisis at the southern border.

"When you say 12,000 are in immigration proceedings, they are not," Homan told Fox News. "That's what the secretary leads you to believe, but many of them were released on the notice to report.

"They're only going to be in immigration proceedings if they chose to voluntarily show up and turn themselves in, which most won't. So, the secretary is misleading on what he told [Fox News’] Chris Wallace."