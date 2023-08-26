Mark Morgan to Newsmax: No Endgame to Migrant Influx

Former acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under the Trump administration, Mark Morgan, told Newsmax that the Biden administration has no endgame for stopping the migrant influx at the southern border.

When asked by "Saturday Report," if the Biden administration had an endgame to secure the southern border, Morgan responded, "there isn't."

"This is all about virtue signaling," Morgan said of the Democrat Party. "Because here's what they're doing: they're not asking the Biden administration to reverse its deadly and catastrophic open border policies right now that's causing and creating this crisis and incentivizing and rewarding it."

"What" elected officials like New York's Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul are "asking the federal government to do is just throw more money — after the crisis is already in the United States."

"That's absurd. That's ridiculous. What we should be doing is taking that money on the front end and securing our borders."

On Saturday, The Hill reported that the White House told Gov. Hochul it could not send more aid to New York to help with the migrant influx due to a lack of Congressional action.

