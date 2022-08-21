Report: Nearly 5M Migrants Have Crossed Southern Border During Biden Tenure

A new report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) reveals that 4.9 million migrants — including 900,000-plus "got-aways" who eluded apprehension from border officials — have unlawfully crossed the United States-Mexico border since President Biden entered the White House (January 2021).

On Tuesday, FAIR President Dan Stein said in a statement, "Roughly the equivalent of the entire population of Ireland has illegally entered the United States in the 18 months President Biden has been in office, with many being released into American communities."

Additionally, Stein criticized the White House for blaming external factors on this unprecedented migrant surge, instead of the administration's intent to "sabotage" America's immigration laws.

"The endless flow of illegal aliens and the incursion of lethal narcotics pouring across our border will not end until this administration demonstrates a willingness to enforce our laws," said Stein.

In 2021, border officials arrested 1.9 illegal immigrations along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Also, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection unit (CBP), police officials have encountered at least 150,000 migrant crossings for 17 straight months — and preliminary numbers suggest it'll soon be 18 consecutive months.

All told, for the 2021-22 fiscal year (October to September), more than 2 million illegal migrants have already crossed the border ... with two months remaining in this annual tally.

Other notable statistics from the FAIR assessment: