Report: Nearly 5M Migrants Have Crossed Southern Border During Biden Tenure

A new report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) reveals that 4.9 million migrants — including 900,000-plus "got-aways" who eluded apprehension from border officials — have unlawfully crossed the United States-Mexico border since President Biden entered the White House (January 2021).
On Tuesday, FAIR President Dan Stein said in a statement, "Roughly the equivalent of the entire population of Ireland has illegally entered the United States in the 18 months President Biden has been in office, with many being released into American communities."
Additionally, Stein criticized the White House for blaming external factors on this unprecedented migrant surge, instead of the administration's intent to "sabotage" America's immigration laws.
"The endless flow of illegal aliens and the incursion of lethal narcotics pouring across our border will not end until this administration demonstrates a willingness to enforce our laws," said Stein.
In 2021, border officials arrested 1.9 illegal immigrations along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Also, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection unit (CBP), police officials have encountered at least 150,000 migrant crossings for 17 straight months — and preliminary numbers suggest it'll soon be 18 consecutive months.
All told, for the 2021-22 fiscal year (October to September), more than 2 million illegal migrants have already crossed the border ... with two months remaining in this annual tally.
Other notable statistics from the FAIR assessment:
- Ten people from the FBI's terror watch list were apprehended between ports of entry at the Southwest border in July alone. For the fiscal year, 66 members of the watch list have been captured by officials.
- CBP reported 199,976 encounters at the Southwest border in July 2022, including 134,362 single adults, 51,822 family units, and 13,299 unaccompanied minors.
- In July, CBP expelled only 37% of illegal aliens through the implementation of Title 42 — a pandemic-era policy that has prompted Border Patrol officials to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants over the last two years.
- Border Patrol officials alternatively processed captures under Title 8, which enables illegal migrants to be released into the U.S. interior, while their cases await the immigration courts.
- From a drug-seizure standpoint, 2,071 pounds of fentanyl and 12,989 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered at the southern border in July. For that month alone, it amounts to roughly 469 million lethal doses of fentanyl.
