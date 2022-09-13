Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Could Deliver Several Upsets to Dems

Republicans have the potential to deliver several upsets to Democrats come midterms, presidential adviser Dick Morris predicted on Newsmax.

"I think there is the usual suspects – New Hampshire, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia – and those four seats are regarded as the most vulnerable of the Democrat seats," Morris told Tuesday's "Prime News" about potential Senate seat pickups for the GOP in the midterm elections.

If Republicans win seats in Georgia and Nevada it will put Republicans ahead, Morris told host Jenn Pellegrino.

"There are a lot of states that are supposed to be walks for the Democrats, and they may be walks off a plank," Morris added.

"I think Leora Levy, the Republican in Connecticut, has a heck of a chance against" Rep. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., according to Morris, who added, "I think Tiffany Smiley, the Republican Senate candidate in Washington, has a very good shot" against Rep. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

"And most of all, in Colorado, I think [Joe O'Dea] has an excellent shot of winning," Morris said, against Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

"Those are three seats nobody's counting on, but I think those dark horses may well come in," Morris concluded.

