GOP Shifts Focus for Senate Midterm Elections

Senate Republicans are pivoting on messaging and funding for November's midterms as they look to several battleground states.

Recent polls have shown Democrats gaining momentum, particularly in key Senate races such as in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Several GOP fundraising groups have begun redirecting funds toward states that might need help.

"Republicans are zeroing in on the November election, hoping to reverse recent concerns that the party may have an uphill battle to win the upper chamber due to the 'candidate quality' of some Republicans who won their primaries," the Washington Examiner said.

The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), which is connected with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is cutting roughly $8 million worth of television, radio, and digital spending in Arizona throughout September, and $1.7 million in ads in Alaska during the first two weeks of September, spokesman Jack Pandol confirmed Friday.

"I pick out three of our candidates every summer that I think have the best shot at winning and invite them, and I picked these three because I thought they were in critical states and had a good chance of winning," McConnell said in Kentucky on Monday, The Hill reported.

McConnell last week held a fundraiser in Kentucky for Senate candidates Mehmet Oz (Pennsylvania), Herschel Walker (Georgia) and Rep. Ted Budd (North Carolina).

One Nation, a fundraising group affiliated with SLF, is pouring an additional $10 million in advertising into more competitive races, CNN reported.

In terms of messaging, several GOP Senate candidates have begun to tweak their messaging on abortion, which many Democrats are attempting to make the No. 1 issue.

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters reportedly changed some of the language on his campaign website surrounding abortion. NBC News reported last week that Masters removed the line “I am 100% pro-life” from his website.

FiveThirtyEight Politics currently forecasts Democrats with a slight lead in the battle to win control of the Senate in November.

"We are a lifetime away from Election Day," Terry Sullivan, a veteran of several Senate campaigns, told The Hill. "If you're an undecided voter, you're not paying attention to candidates at this point.

"It's gonna be well after Labor Day, you're gonna start to tune in, and so right now, you know, where people are at today doesn't matter. What matters is where they're at in a month."