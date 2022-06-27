×
Tags: midterm | gop | abortion | kitchen table issues

RNC Chair McDaniel to Newsmax: GOP Midterm Polling Unaffected by Abortion Decision

ronna mcdaniel speaks during a press conference
Ronna McDaniel (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 27 June 2022 04:43 PM

The Supreme Court draft opinion leak on abortion, released by Politico on May 2, "didn't move the numbers at all," Ronna McDaniel, Chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax.

Five Thirty-Eight's aggregate polling for "Do Voters Want Democrats Or Republicans In Congress?" shows that Republicans have maintained a consistent lead over Democrats since November.

Speaking with "American Agenda" on Monday, McDaniel says, "this draft was released in April. So we've had a lot of polling since then, when people were anticipating this overturning of Roe v. Wade, and it didn't move the numbers at all."

McDaniel said everyday issues motivate voters.

"I think you vote on what you see every day," McDaniel says. "And every day you're going to the gas pump, every day you're going to the grocery store, for families that need [baby] formula, every day you're searching for that.

"So I think those are the things that are going to be the most on voters' minds, and there may be some Democrats that come out on this one issue; they wouldn't have probably voted Republican, anyway."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Newsmax Media, Inc.

