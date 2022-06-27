Poll: Democrats More Likely to Vote After Abortion Ruling

More Democrats than Republicans are inspired to vote because of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, new poll results showed Monday.

The Supreme Court on Friday overruled the controversial 1973 landmark decision creating a constitutional right to an abortion, sending the issue back to the states to regulate.

A total of 62% of registered voters — a 12-percentage point increase since last month — said the court's ruling will make them more likely to vote in this year's midterm elections, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll.

Democrats (78%) are more motivated to vote by the decision than Republicans (54%) and independents (53%), the poll results showed.

Asked whether they definitely would vote for or definitely vote against a candidate for Congress who will support a federal law to restore Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion, 86% of Democrats and 47% of independents said they would vote for such a candidate.

A total of 67% of Republicans and 38% of independents said they definitely would vote against a congressional candidate vowing to restore Roe.

Slightly more than half (51%) of U.S. adults said they definitely would vote for a candidate for Congress who will support a federal law guaranteeing the right to an abortion. A total of 36% said they would vote against such a candidate, and 13% were unsure.

The poll also found that 57% of adults said the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe was politically motivated, while 36% said it was based on law.

The survey also asked voters how concerned they are that the overturning of Roe v. Wade will be used by the Supreme Court to reconsider past rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

Overall, 56% said they were very concerned and 41% said they were not concerned at all. Another 3% said they were unsure.

Most Democrats (89%) and a majority of independents (55%) said they were very concerned, while many Republicans (77%) and less than half of independents (42%), said they were not concerned at all.

Asked whether they favored or opposed increasing the number of justices to the Supreme Court, 34% of adults said they favored, and 54% said they opposed, while 12% said they were unsure.

The new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll was conducted June 24-25 with a total of 941 respondents. The survey had a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.