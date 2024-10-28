WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: michigan | townhall | vance

Newsmax Hosts Mich. Town Hall With JD Vance

Monday, 28 October 2024 05:52 PM EDT

Newsmax is holding a town hall with Republican vice-presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, on Tuesday night in Michigan, exactly one week before Election Night.

Vance will join moderator and “Finnerty” host Rob Finnerty on the campus of Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to asking Vance questions about the key issues heading into Nov. 5, he’ll also invite questions from the audience.

Vance and presidential nominee Donald Trump are crisscrossing the country delivering their closing message to voters, most acutely the battleground states, of which Michigan is one.

Trump on Tuesday is scheduled for three campaign stops in Pennsylvania.

Vance and Finnerty, along with Michigan voters in attendance, are expected to talk about how a Trump-Vance administration will handle the wobbly economy, high cost of living, weak border controls, illegal immigrants, failing foreign policy, rising crime and many other fails caused by the Biden-Harris lack of leadership.

