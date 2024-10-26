Trump at Michigan Rally: Harris Would 'Love a Draft'

Former President Donald Trump spent Saturday stumping in the key battleground state of Michigan, speaking at a rally in Novi at Suburban Collection Showplace, aired in its entirety on Newsmax.

The rally is the second of two in the swing state this weekend. Opponent Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to arrive in the state Saturday for a rally with former first lady Michelle Obama.

Trump told rallygoers that a Harris presidency "would be a gamble with the lives of millions of people."

"She would get us into World War III because she's too grossly incompetent to do anything about it. Your sons and your daughters will end up getting drafted. They'll have a draft. Oh, she'd love a draft.

"All she wants is war. The reason I don't get along with her is because she wants to invade every country that she looked at. She's a dope," Trump said.

Trump doubled down on the claim, saying Haris is "so incompetent and unfit" that she should be disqualified from being president.

"She will destroy our country. Everyone knows it. No one respects her. No one trusts her. Kamala Harris is a train wreck who has destroyed everything in her path," Trump said.

Trump told the crowd of supporters that the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel would not have happened under his watch.

"Those people that were slaughtered would not have happened. They'd be living today. They'd be home with their parents or with their families," he said.

"Kamala is campaigning with Muslim-hating warmonger Liz Cheney, who wants to invade practically every Muslim country on the planet. And let me tell you, the Muslims of our country, they see it and they know it.

"Her father was responsible for invading the Middle East, killing millions of Arabs, millions. And this is the one that Kamala is campaigning with," Trump said.

Trump referred to the United States as a "garbage can" that the world views as a dumping ground for "their criminals."

"They're people with tremendous mental problems from insane asylums, from mental institutions. They're drug dealers. They're gang members. They're jailed.

"Their prisons — they're going to open their jails. They've already done it, but they haven't completed it," he said, arguing many of those crossing the southern border are coming from jails in the Congo and across the world.

"The Middle East, a lot come from South America, but it's not just South America," he said.

Trump encouraged the audience to consider one question before casting their ballot in November: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?

"This is all you need to know: Kamala broke it, I will fix it," he said. "With your support on Nov. 5, America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and much stronger than ever before.

"This election is a choice between whether we will have four more years of gross incompetence or whether we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country. Every problem facing us can be solved.

"But now the fate of our nation is truly in your hands, Michigan," he said.

Trump promised to bring back jobs to Michigan and end the electric car mandate that he said poses a potential threat to those jobs.

"You're going to build electric cars, and you're going to build all kinds of cars except hydrogen. There will be no hydrogen cars. They tend to blow up. And once they blow up, you are not recognizable anymore," he said.

Trump said by the end of his term, the world will be talking about the "Michigan miracle" and the rebirth of Detroit.

"We'll bring back the auto industry greater than it has ever been. I'm not saying a little bit — we're going to bring them back.

"And if they don't want to build their plant here, you know what they're going to do. They're not going to sell cars here," he said.

"China will not be building those massive plants in Mexico. Vote Trump and you will see a mass exodus of manufacturing jobs from Mexico to Michigan, from Shanghai to Sterling Heights, and from Beijing over," he said, promoting the Trump Reciprocal Trade Act, which would put tariffs on other countries at the same rate they charge us for imports.

"It's called an eye for an eye. And you'll see them drop those numbers against you. You'll see everything start to work like it should," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!